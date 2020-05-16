16th circuit commission announces demographic, interviewee, meeting information for McGraw circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

30 December 2013

Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 16th Circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County Circuit Court created by the retirement of the Honorable Peggy Stevens McGraw.

There are 18 applicants for the vacancy. Nine of the applicants are women, and nine are men. There are three minority applicants. 10 applicants work in the private sector, seven work in the public sector and one works in both. The median age of the applicants is 43 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 18 applicants. Their names are:

John Christiansen Bryan Covinsky Nick Cutrera Cynthia Dodge Jo Leigh Fischer Ted Hunt James Jackson Jill Katz Howard Lotven Molly Merrigan Ralph Monaco, II Laura O’Sullivan Martina Peterson Jennifer Phillips Janette Rodecap Bryan Round Brian Webb Sophie Woodworth

The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District beginning at 9 a.m., and concluding at approximately 1:45 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.

