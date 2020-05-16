15 January 2008

Judiciary seeks public comment for child support guidelines review

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Family Court Committee of the Supreme Court of Missouri, has been directed to conduct a review of the guidelines including an examination of the assumptions, information and methodology that provide the basis for the current guidelines. The committee would appreciate comment from the public and members of the Bar.

The Federal Family Support Act of 1988 requires each state to maintain uniform child support guidelines and criteria and review the guidelines and criteria at least once every four years.

The Supreme Court is required, pursuant to section 452.340.8, RSMo, to review the child support guidelines every four years to ensure that application results in appropriate child support awards. The most recent review was in 2004.

Comments may be sent by mail to the attention of the Child Support Guidelines Review, Office of State Courts Administrator, P.O. Box 104480, Jefferson City, MO, 65110; by fax at 573-522-6086; or via e-mail to: child.support.comments@courts.mo.gov

All comments must be received no later than February 8, 2008.