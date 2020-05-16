22nd circuit commission announces nominees for St. Louis City circuit court

The St. Louis City Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Holden to fill the vacancy on the St. Louis Circuit Court created by the appointment Judge Nannette Baker to the Missouri Court of Appeals – Eastern District.

Those nominated by the Commission are:

Edward Sweeney received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from University of Missouri – Columbia in 1969 and his J.D. from University of Missouri – Columbia in 1974. He was a member of the Armed Forces during the period of 1969 – 1971. Edward was elected State Representative for the 84th District in 1974, re-elected 1976, and 1978. He practiced in private law from 1974 – 1986 and served as a trial attorney in the Circuit Attorney’s Office from 1986-1997. He was appointed by the late Governor Mel Carnahan as an Associate Circuit Judge for the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit in December of 1997. His community activities include BAMSL Angel Tree Committee, BAMSL Mock Trial high school coach and competition judge, a member of St. Joan of Arc Parish, various neighborhood organizations, and veterans’ organizations.

Marvin O. Teer, Jr., graduated with a B.A. from Lincoln University in 1985 and a J.D. from The University of Missouri – Columbia in 1989. Upon graduation, he served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Clyde Cahill (1990 – 1992). He was appointed to serve as an Assistant Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis from 1992 to 1998. In late 1998 Marvin was appointed as Assistant Attorney General with the state office. He was appointed Commission Counsel for the Missouri Supreme Court from 2000 – 2002, until his return to trial practice as a Special Prosecutor with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for the Eastern District. Currently, Marvin is serving as an Assistant City Counselor for the City of St. Louis. He is a volunteer with Mentor St. Louis and the Teen Speak – Out Program, and is a member of St. Elisabeth’s Catholic Church.

Robin Ransom Vannoy received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Douglass College – Rutgers University in 1988 and her Juris Doctor from University of Missouri in 1991. During the period of 1992 – 1995 she served as Assistant Public Defender for St. Louis County and as Assistant Prosecutor for St. Louis County from 1995-1996. Robin then served as Legal Officer for the St. Louis County Family Courts from 1996 – December 2002. She was appointed as a Family Court Commission, 22nd Judicial Circuit in late December 2002. Robin is an active member of Memorial Baptist Church, the Tower Grove Neighborhood Committee, a volunteer with Big Brothers and Sisters, Truancy Judge assigned to Vashon High School and a board member of CoCan (Counsel on Child Abuse and Neglect).

The Commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities of compassion, intellect and high moral purpose essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. Each of these people have that trial experience and sense of fairness that the Commission knows is required to administer justice to the people of the City of St. Louis and the State of Missouri and proudly presents these names to Governor Holden for his ultimate decision. The Commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals George W. Draper III, Laura T. Cohen, Eva Louise Frazer, M.D., Christopher E. McGraugh, J.D. and Thomas Schwartz, J.D.