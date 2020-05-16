22nd circuit commission announces nominees for St. Louis city associate circuit court

Contact: Laura Roy (314)539-4300

The St. Louis City Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Blunt to fill the vacancy on the St. Louis associate circuit court created by the appointment Judge Edward Sweeney, Jr., to the St. Louis city circuit court.

Those nominated by the commission are:

Elizabeth Byrne Hogan received her bachelor of arts degree from DePauw University in 1990 and her J.D. from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing, Michigan in 1996. She practiced in private law from 1996 to 1997, served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County from 1997 to 1998, and was assistant circuit attorney in the Sex Crimes/Domestic Violence Unit from 1999 to 2000. During the period of May 2002 to June 2003, she was a partner with The Hogan Law Firm. She is currently a staff attorney/supervisor with Voices for Children, formerly CASA. She is a member of Forest Park Forever, ALIVE, and Children of the World.

Elaine A. Pudlowski received her bachelor of arts degree from Washington University in 1987 and her J.D. from Washington University in 1993. Elaine has done private practice work since completing school and is currently an attorney with the law firm of Frankel, Rubin, Bond, Dubin, Siegel, & Klein, P.C. She resides in the Compton Heights neighborhood with her husband James A. Pudlowski, Jr., and their four sons and attends St. Margaret of Scotland Church.

Marvin O. Teer, Jr., graduated with a B.A. from Lincoln University in 1985 and a J.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1989. Upon graduation, he served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Clyde Cahill from 1990 to 1992. He was appointed to serve as an assistant circuit attorney for the city of St. Louis from 1992 to 1998. In late 1998 Marvin was appointed as assistant attorney general with the state office. He was appointed commission counsel for the Supreme Court of Missouri from 2000 to 2002, until his return to trial practice as a special prosecutor with the Missouri Attorney General's Office for the eastern district. Currently, Marvin is serving as an assistant city counselor for the city of St. Louis. He is a volunteer with Mentor St. Louis and the Teen Speak-Out Program, and is a member of St. Elisabeth's Catholic Church.

The commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities of compassion, intellect and high moral purpose essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. Each of these people have that trial experience and sense of fairness that the commission knows is required to administer justice to the people of the city of St. Louis and the state of Missouri and proudly presents these names to Governor Blunt for his ultimate decision. The commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals George W. Draper III, Laura T. Cohen, June Bosley Dabney-Gray, Christopher E. McGraugh, J.D., and Thomas Schwartz, J.D.