10 September 2007

Court to hear arguments before student groups on Constitution Day at Missouri Southern State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Joplin area students will have the opportunity to observe justice in action Monday, September 17, when the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, will travel to Missouri Southern State University in Joplin to hear oral arguments in two cases appealed from the Jasper County Circuit Court, Chief Judge Gary W. Lynch announced today. September 17 is national Constitution Day.

"Many consider the constitutions of the United States and our state as just words on a piece of paper," Lynch said. "When you're in court, that notion is dispelled quickly, and the constitutions spring to life and into action as soon as the bailiff says, 'All rise.' We always look for opportunities to hear arguments outside our courthouses in Springfield and Poplar Bluff to allow many more members of the public, who otherwise might not have the chance, to learn more about their Court of Appeals and to observe, first-hand, how the appellate process works."

The first case, SD27985, Barbara K. Maxwell v. Curtis Lane Maxwell, will begin at 11 a.m. The second case, SD28199, State of Missouri v. Austin G. Lawrence, will begin at 1 p.m. MSSU students and faculty are expected to attend, along with high school students from Carl Junction, Carthage, College Heights, Joplin, McAuley, Thomas Jefferson and Webb City.

These court sessions will be held in the first-floor auditorium of MSSU's Mills H. Anderson Justice Center, 3950 E. Newman Road, and are open to the public. Those wishing to attend should arrive 15 minutes early, as the auditorium will be closed during the arguments.