20 May 2005

21st circuit commission seeks applicants for St. Louis County circuit judge

The St. Louis County Judicial Commission (Twenty-First Circuit) is accepting applications for the position of Circuit Judge. The vacancy to be filled was created by the appointment of Judge Kenneth M. Romines to the Missouri Court of Appeals – Eastern District.

The Commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, Circuit Judges must be at least 30 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri and a resident of St. Louis County for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the Clerk’s Office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Wainright State Office Building, 111 North 7th Street, Suite 350, St. Louis, or at the Court’s offices at 121 South Meramec, Clayton. Applications are also available from the Missouri Judiciary’s website by clicking here:

St. Louis County circuit judge vacancy

Applications must be received by each Commissioner no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 10, 2005 to be considered by the Commission. Applicants should contact each Commissioner for an interview.

The Commission will meet June 16, 2005 to select three nominees for the Circuit Judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Matt Blunt, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge George W. Draper III, Thomas M. Lang, Matt McCormick, Laurie L. Westfall, and Gerard T. Noce.