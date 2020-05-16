29 August 2005

21st circuit commission seeks applicants for additional St. Louis County associate circuit judge vacancy

Contact: Laura Roy, Clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314)539-4300

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Judicial Commission (Twenty-First Circuit) is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge. The vacancy to be filled will be created by the retirement of Judge Joseph A. Goeke III, effective November 1, 2005.

The commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. By law, associate circuit judges must be at least 25 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri and a resident of St. Louis County for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk's office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Wainwright State Office Building, 111 North 7th Street, Suite 350, St. Louis, or at the Court's offices at 121 South Meramec, Clayton. Applications are also on-line by clicking here: August 29 associate circuit judge vacancy.

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2005, to be considered by the commission. Applicants should contact each commissioner for an interview. Commissioners who have interviewed prior applicants may choose to re-interview those persons at their discretion. Applicants who have previously submitted an application for Judge Michael Jamison's position prior to September 14, 2005, will also will be considered for Judge Goeke's position, unless such applicants notify each commissioner that they do not wish to be so considered. Applications received after September 14, 2005, but prior to September 26, 2005, will be considered only for the vacancy created by Judge Goeke's retirement.

The commission will meet October 17, 2005, to select three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy to be submitted to Governor Matt Blunt, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Hon. Glenn A. Norton, Chief Judge, Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Thomas M. Lang; Gerard T. Noce; Laurie Westfall; and Matt McCormick.