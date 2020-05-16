14 December 2009

Commission seeks applicants for Parrish vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; names of finalists will be announced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission announced today that it is accepting applications for vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to fill created by the September 1 resignation of Judge John E. Parrish, who retired after serving nearly 36 years as a judge, including 19 years on the appeals court.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2010. Interested persons may download the application and instructions from the “Judicial Vacancies” page (http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=603) on Your Missouri Courts website. Pursuant to Rule 10.28(b), as amended effective today, the names of all finalists whom the commission will consider for nomination will be made public, along with the demographic information for the entire applicant pool, before the commission meets. The specific time, date and place of the commission’s meeting also will be announced at that time.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection, and a resident of the court of appeals district in which he or she serves.