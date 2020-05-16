10 June 2008

Chief Justice Stith's statement regarding confirmation of judges Limbaugh and Kays

"I believe that Steve Limbaugh is an ideal choice to fill the opening on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Judge Limbaugh's experience, analytical skills and commitment to the law are well-known and respected throughout the bar and, indeed, throughout Missouri.

"The federal courts will benefit from the focused analysis his sharp intellect brings to bear on every case. I will regret the loss of Judge Limbaugh's insight, wit and friendship as a member of this Court, but it is a good day for the people of Missouri. I am confident that Judge Limbaugh will serve them from the federal bench with the same reason, balance and integrity he has shown on the courts of this state.

"Judge Limbaugh comes from a family long devoted to public service and the law, and it is particularly fitting that he be chosen to fill this opening. Once he takes the oath of office, he will hear cases not only in St. Louis but also in the new courthouse in Cape Girardeau, which has been named in honor of Judge Limbaugh's late grandfather.

"I also congratulate Judge Greg Kays on his confirmation to fill the opening on the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Judge Kays has served Missouri well as Presiding Judge of the 26th Judicial Circuit, which includes Camden, Laclede, Miller, Moniteau and Morgan counties. l know he will bring the same integrity and commitment to the federal bench that he has always brought to his position as a judge in the Missouri state courts.

"It is a testament to the high quality of Missouri's state courts that two of our judges have been selected to fill these important posts in the federal judiciary. Missouri should be proud. I know I am."

###