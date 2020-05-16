There were 8,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,641 in the last 365 days.

Eastern District appeals judge attends national appellate justice conference

13 November 2005

Contact:   Cynthia A. Borisch, Judicial Administrative Assistant Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District ph: 314-539-4361

Judge Lawrence E. Mooney of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, attended the 2005 National Conference on Appellate Justice Nov. 4-6, 2005, in Washington.  This conference brought together lawyers, judges, academics and court administrators to consider the challenges and pressures created by the growth of appellate caseloads.

Judge Mooney’s attendance was supported by a scholarship awarded by the State Justice Institute (SJI), a non-profit organization established by federal law to award grants to improve the quality of justice in state courts nationwide; facilitate better coordination between state and federal courts; and foster innovative, efficient solutions to common problems faced by all courts.  More information about the institute is available on the SJI Web site, http://www.statejustice.org.

