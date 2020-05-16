Eastern District appeals judge attends national appellate justice conference
13 November 2005
Eastern District appeals judge attends national appellate justice conference
Contact: Cynthia A. Borisch, Judicial Administrative Assistant Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District ph: 314-539-4361
Judge Lawrence E. Mooney of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, attended the 2005 National Conference on Appellate Justice Nov. 4-6, 2005, in Washington. This conference brought together lawyers, judges, academics and court administrators to consider the challenges and pressures created by the growth of appellate caseloads.
Judge Mooney’s attendance was supported by a scholarship awarded by the State Justice Institute (SJI), a non-profit organization established by federal law to award grants to improve the quality of justice in state courts nationwide; facilitate better coordination between state and federal courts; and foster innovative, efficient solutions to common problems faced by all courts. More information about the institute is available on the SJI Web site, http://www.statejustice.org.
###
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.