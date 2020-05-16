Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicant for Court of Appeals, Eastern District vacancy

6 August 2007

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission now is accepting applications for the position of judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gary M. Gaertner, Sr., effective August 10, 2007. Judge Gaertner has served on the Eastern District since 1985.

Interested persons may download an application and accompanying rules and instructions from the Missouri Courts Web site by clicking here: Eastern District judicial vacancy. Applications must be filed by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4, 2007, but earlier submission is encouraged.

Persons who applied for the Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ronnie White must submit a new application for the Gaertner vacancy. They may, however, at their option, ask the Commission to consider the letters of reference and/or writing samples submitted in connection with their White vacancy application in lieu of submitting new letters of reference and/or writing samples.

The Commission will meet on Monday and Tuesday, September 17 and 18, 2007, in St. Louis, Missouri, to conduct interviews of applicants for the Gaertner vacancy. Additional interviews will not be scheduled for those persons who were interviewed on July 24 or 25, 2007, for the Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ronnie White. Following the completion of all interviews, the Commission will select a panel of three applicants for submission to the governor.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection, and a resident of the court of appeals district in which he or she serves.