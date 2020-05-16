23 April 2004

Have gavel, will travel: Court of Appeals makes history by holding court in a retirement community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will hold court for the first time in state history at a senior living community on Monday, May 3. The court will travel to Meramec Bluffs in Ballwin to hear oral arguments in two cases beginning at 10:30 a.m. Introductory remarks will begin at 10 a.m. The lawyers arguing the appeals will appear before a panel of three judges, while residents and other seniors observe.

“We want to give senior citizens, who may not be able to travel to our court in downtown St. Louis, the opportunity to learn about the appellate court firsthand,” Chief Judge Sherri Sullivan said. “In the past, we have held dockets in high school auditoriums, undergraduate universities and law schools, but this will be our first session in a senior living community. We believe that it is a great opportunity for this important segment of our population to see the judicial system in action.”

After the court session, judges will take off their judicial robes and participate in an informal question-and-answer session about courts and the judicial system with the audience. “We are so pleased to have this exciting educational opportunity for the residents here at Meramec Bluffs, and we welcome everyone who is interested to enjoy this event with us,” Administrator Sharon Rullkoetter said.

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the Wainwright State Office Building in downtown St. Louis and in the World Trade Center in Clayton. There are 14 judges on the court, which hears approximately 50 percent of Missouri's intermediate appellate caseload. The court’s jurisdiction covers civil and criminal appeals from the city of St. Louis and from 25 counties on the eastern side of the state. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Clayton, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.