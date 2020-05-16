10 March 2008

Testimony welcome at open hearing for child-support guidelines

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Family Court Committee of the Supreme Court of Missouri will take public testimony about the child-support guidelines at a hearing scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. March 21, 2008, at 121 Alameda Drive in Jefferson City.

The guidelines must be reviewed every four years to determine if their application results in appropriate child-support awards. The committee cannot consider revisions to current state laws or issues related to the child support collection process, or enforcement or modification of child support orders, as these are outside the committee's authority and scope.

To accommodate all individuals who wish to testify, comments will need to be limited to the guidelines and the determination of child support. Written testimony also will be accepted.

For additional information, please contact Norma Rahm, interim division director of the Division of Court Programs and Research at the Office of State Courts Administrator by telephone at (573) 751-4377 or by e-mail at child.support.comments@courts.mo.gov.