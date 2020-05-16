Coordinator of Missouri's drug courts inducted into national drug court hall of fame

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Judiciary employee Ann Wilson was inducted into the Stanley M. Goldstein Drug Court Hall of Fame Saturday, May 31, during the closing general session of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP) 14th Annual Training Conference in St. Louis. Wilson has been the alcohol and drug abuse coordinator with the Supreme Court of Missouri's Office of State Courts Administrator since 1994.

"We are very pleased that Ann has been recognized for her dedicated service in drug court program development,” Deputy State Courts Administrator Gary Waint said. "Ann has been instrumental in bringing about the start of the more than 100 drug courts programs operating in Missouri today. Her passion and commitment are an example to all of us."

Supreme Court Judge William Ray Price Jr., the chairman of the state's Drug Courts Coordinating Commission, added, "Ann has been the driving force behind the rapid expansion of drug courts throughout the state, and nationally, she has been instrumental in organizing and mentoring state drug court coordinators around the country. Her work has had a positive impact on public policy toward drug courts."

Missouri's first drug court was established in 1993 in Jackson County. Missouri now has more drug courts per capita than any other state in the nation, with more than 3,400 active participants in the state's 75 adult, 19 juvenile and 14 family drug courts.

The nation's first drug court was established in 1989 in Miami to process criminal cases of substance-abusing offenders through comprehensive supervision, testing, treatment, sanctions and incentives. The Honorable Stanley M. Goldstein was the nation's first drug court judge, and in recognition of his example, expertise and leadership, the NADCP named the Drug Court Hall of Fame in his honor to honor individuals who have made preeminent contributions to the drug court field. Induction into the Hall of Fame is recognition by one's peers of a special dedication shown to the drug court field. Nominations are made annually by NADCP members. The NADCP has formally inducted individuals into the Stanley M. Goldstein Drug Court Hall of Fame since 2002.