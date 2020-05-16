2 November 2009

Commission seeks applicants for Lowenstein vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission announced today that it will meet Thursday, Dec. 3, 2009, at the Supreme Court of Missouri in Jefferson City to select a panel of three nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, created by the Aug. 17, 2009, retirement of Judge Harold “Hal” Lowenstein, who spent nearly 30 years on the appeals court.

Applicants for the previous three vacancies this year on the Western District – to replace retired judges Joseph P. Dandurand, Ronald R. Holliger and Paul M. Spinden – will be considered for the Lowenstein vacancy as well and should not submit new application or reference materials. If such prior applicants do not wish to be considered for the Lowenstein vacancy, they must so inform the commission in writing, via e-mail at wdjudgevacancy@courts.mo.gov, before the commission’s Dec. 3 meeting. Prior applicants will not be re-interviewed for this vacancy.

Individuals who did not apply for the previous three vacancies but who wish to apply for the Lowenstein vacancy must file their applications no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2009, although earlier submission is encouraged. Interested persons may download the application and instructions from the “Judicial Vacancies” page (http://www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=603) on Your Missouri Courts Web site.

The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection, and a resident of the court of appeals district in which he or she serves.