Judicial Vacancy, Court of Appeals, Western District

8 March 2001

The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Laura Denvir Stith, effective March 7, 2001. Applications will be received until 12:00 noon, Friday, March 30, 2001. The Commission will meet on April 19 and 20, 2001, to select a panel of three applicants for submission to the Governor. Requests for application materials should be made in writing to the Appellate Judicial Commission, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Or, applicants may also download application materials (i.e., an application form, accompanying rules and instructions, and guidelines for references) below:

In Word:(See attached file: Application, rules & release form, NEW REF. INFO.STITH & AJC list- FINAL.doc)(See attached file: AJC Instructions & list of AJC Members.FINAL.doc)(See attached file: Guidelines for References.doc) Or PDF: (See attached file: Application.PDF)(See attached file: Instructions.PDF)(See attached file: Guidelines for References.PDF)

Names of qualified nominees may be suggested by any citizen.

The Missouri Constitution requires a Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals to be at least 30 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 15 years, a qualified voter of Missouri for at least 9 years next preceding selection, and a resident of the Court of Appeals district in which they serve.

For more information, contact Chief Justice William Ray Price, Jr., Chair, Appellate Judicial Commission, (573) 751-4513.

-- END --