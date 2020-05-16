12 November 2014

16th Circuit Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Messina circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of circuit judge, Division 12 of the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), to fill the vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Edith Messina after 30 years of distinguished service on the court.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, article V, section 21, requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter of Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the 16th Judicial Circuit for at least one year. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available here:

Application: Word or PDF

Instructions: Word or PDF

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The commission must receive all completed applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by Judge Messina’s upcoming retirement by 4:30 p.m. December 19, 2014.

The commission will meet on January 20, 2015, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 12.

Members of the commission are Alok Ahuja, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Scott S. Bethune and Teresa A. Woody; and lay members William C. Gautreaux and Pastor Eric D. Williams.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600