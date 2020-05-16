31 July 2009

Comments sought for guardian ad litem standards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Family Court Committee of the Supreme Court of Missouri seeks written comments and recommendations from the public and members of The Missouri Bar regarding the current guardian ad litem standards.

The Court directed the committee to review these standards in light of House Bill No. 1570, adopted during the legislature’s 2008 session. The bill requires the Supreme Court of Missouri to adopt and implement mandatory statewide standards before July 1, 2011.

Comments may be sent by mail to the attention of the Guardian Ad Litem Standards Review, Office of the State Courts Administrator, P.O. Box 104480, Jefferson City, MO 65110; by fax to (573) 522-6086; or by e-mail to GAL@courts.mo.gov. All comments must be received no later than Friday, September 11, 2009.

The current standards for guardians ad litem in Missouri juvenile and family court matters can be found online.

For additional information, please contact Norma Rahm, interim division director of the Division of Court Programs and Research at the Office of State Courts Administrator by telephone at (573) 751-4377.