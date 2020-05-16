11 June 2009 Media advisory: Media availability with outgoing Chief Justice Laura Denvir Stith Chief Justice Laura Denvir Stith, whose term as chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri ends June 30, 2009, will be available to the media for brief comments and questions about her tenure as chief justice at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2009, in the Division I courtroom of the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, Jefferson City, Missouri. If you plan to attend, please contact Beth Riggert, communications counsel, by e-mail at beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov or by telephone at (573) 751-3676 no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. ###

