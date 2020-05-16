26 April 2005

Commission announces nominees for Court of Appeal vacancy

ST. LOUIS – Ronnie L. White, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced today that the commission has submitted to Gov. Matt Blunt its panel of nominees to fill a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. The vacancy exists due to the retirement of the Honorable William H. Crandall, Jr.

The panel consists of the Honorable Roy L. Richter, the Honorable Kenneth M. Romines and Thomas B. Weaver.

Richter is an associate circuit judge in Montgomery County, which is part of the 12th Judicial Circuit. He was born July 14, 1950, in St. Louis, Missouri. He received his bachelor's degree in 1972 from Drury College in Springfield, Missouri, and his law degree in 1976 from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Richter lives in Montgomery City, Missouri.

Romines is presiding judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County). He was born August 13, 1942, in Wilmington, North Carolina. He received his bachelor's degree from William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, and his law degree from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. Romines lives in Webster Groves, Missouri.

Weaver is a partner at Armstrong Teasdale LLP in St. Louis. He was born October 26, 1951, in St. Louis. He received his bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, in 1974 from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and his law degree, magna cum laude, in 1978 from Saint Louis University. Weaver lives in Glendale, Missouri.

Gov. Blunt has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. If the governor should fail to do so, the Missouri constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.