25 February 2005

Media advisory: Investiture of Judge Mary Rhodes Russell

The Supreme Court of Missouri will convene at 2 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2005, to administer the official oath of office as Supreme Court judge to the Honorable Mary Rhodes Russell. The investiture will be conducted in the En Banc Courtroom of the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, Jefferson City, Missouri.

More than 200 guests are expected to attend. Speakers will include Chief Justice Ronnie White, who will administer the oath of office.

A Hannibal, Missouri, native, Russell formerly was a judge on the Court of Appeals, Eastern District, where she served as chief judge from 1999 to 2000. Gov. Bob Holden appointed her to the Supreme Court in September 2004.

To arrange for broadcast coverage of the event, please contact Beth Riggert, communications counsel, at (573) 751-3676.