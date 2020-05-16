13 May 2010

6th Circuit Judicial Commission announces nominees to fill Czamanske vacancy in Platte County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 13, 2010

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission interviewed all applicants today and nominated a panel of three persons to Governor Jeremiah W. (Jay) Nixon to fill the position of Associate Circuit Judge of the Sixth Circuit (Platte County), created by the retirement of Judge Daniel M. Czamanske. Governor Nixon will make the appointment from the panel of nominees within sixty days.

The nominees are Thomas C. Fincham, Roseann A. Ketchmark, and Christopher T. Patterson.

Thomas Fincham is in the private practice of law at the firm of Fincham & Salmon in Kansas City, Missouri. He is also a part-time municipal court judge;

Roseann Ketchmark is an Executive Assistant United States Attorney, Western District of Missouri; and

Christopher Patterson is in the private practice of law at the firm of Patterson Law Office LLC in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Judicial Commission, chaired by Chief Judge Thomas H. Newton of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is composed of attorneys Scott L. Campbell and James D. Boggs, and lay members Judy Stokes and David B. Barth.

Contact person: Thomas H. Newton, Chief Judge Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 889-3629