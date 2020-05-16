26 April 2012

16th circuit commission seeks applicants for circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of circuit judge, Division 18 of the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Brian C. Wimes to the federal district court.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution, article V, section 21, requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter of Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the 16th Judicial Circuit for at least one year. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available here:

Application: (See attached file: 16th circuit - Wimes vacancy - application.doc)(See attached file: 16th circuit - Wimes vacancy - application.pdf.pdf) Instructions: (See attached file: 16th circuit - Wimes vacancy - instructions for applicants.doc)(See attached file: 16th circuit - Wimes vacancy - instructions for applicants.pdf.pdf)

The application and instructions are also available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The commission must receive all completed applications for the circuit judge vacancy by 4:30 p.m. May 25, 2012.

The commission will meet June 12-13, 2012, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Jay Nixon will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 18.

Members of the commission are Lisa White Hardwick, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Scott S. Bethune and Teresa A. Woody; and lay members Byron G. Thompson and Eric D. Williams.

Contact person: Terence G. Lord, Clerk of the Court Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Terence.Lord@courts.mo.gov (816) 889-3600