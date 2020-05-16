16th circuit commission announces nominees for Wimes circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

12 June 2012

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has considered fifteen applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 18 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the appointment of The Honorable Judge Brian C. Wimes to the federal judiciary. The nominees are Gregory Gillis, Kevin Harrell, and Jalilah Otto.

Gregory Gillis is an associate circuit judge on the Jackson County circuit court.

Kevin Harrell is the chief deputy prosecuting attorney for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office.

Jalilah Otto is the special assistant United States attorney for the United States attorney’s office in the western district of Missouri.

Each applicant received five votes.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 18.

The commission is chaired by Judge Lisa White Hardwick, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody and lay members Byron Thompson and Eric Williams.