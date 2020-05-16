16th circuit commission announces nominees for Wimes circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County
12 June 2012
Gregory Gillis is an associate circuit judge on the Jackson County circuit court.
Kevin Harrell is the chief deputy prosecuting attorney for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office.
Jalilah Otto is the special assistant United States attorney for the United States attorney’s office in the western district of Missouri.
Each applicant received five votes.
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jay Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 18.
The commission is chaired by Judge Lisa White Hardwick, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody and lay members Byron Thompson and Eric Williams.
Contact: Terence Lord, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.