16th circuit commission names panel of nominees for Jackson County circuit judge vacancy

13 September 2006

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission interviewed all applicants today and nominated a panel of three persons to Gov. Matt Blunt to fill the position of circuit judge of the 16th Circuit (Jackson County). The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge K. Preston Dean. Gov. Blunt is expected to make the appointment from the panel of nominees within 60 days.

The nominees are Robert Michael Schieber, James Michael Tobin and Brian Curtis Wimes.

Schieber is the family court commissioner in Division 43 of the Jackson County Circuit Court; Tobin is in the private practice of law at the firm of Murphy & Tobin in Kansas City, Mo., and is a municipal judge in Lee's Summit, Mo.; and Wimes is a drug court commissioner of the Jackson County Circuit Court.

The judicial commission, chaired by Judge Victor C. Howard, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is composed of attorneys Tim E. Dollar and Cindy Reams Martin and of lay members Judy Johnson Myers and Anita L. Russell.