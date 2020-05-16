16th circuit commission names panel of nominees for Jackson County circuit judge vacancy
13 September 2006
The nominees are Robert Michael Schieber, James Michael Tobin and Brian Curtis Wimes.
Schieber is the family court commissioner in Division 43 of the Jackson County Circuit Court; Tobin is in the private practice of law at the firm of Murphy & Tobin in Kansas City, Mo., and is a municipal judge in Lee's Summit, Mo.; and Wimes is a drug court commissioner of the Jackson County Circuit Court.
The judicial commission, chaired by Judge Victor C. Howard, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is composed of attorneys Tim E. Dollar and Cindy Reams Martin and of lay members Judy Johnson Myers and Anita L. Russell.
###
Contact: Chief Judge Victor C. Howard Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64106 Phone: (816) 889-3626
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.