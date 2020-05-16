Sixth circuit judicial commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Van Amburg vacancy in Platte County
25 November 2013
Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixth Circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Platte County circuit court created by the appointment of the Honorable James W. Van Amburg to the office of circuit judge. There are 10 applicants for the vacancy. Three of the applicants are women, and seven are men. There are no minority applicants. Eight applicants work in the private sector and two work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 39 years.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 10 applicants. Their names are:
Andrew Coulson Curtis Eylar Mark Gibson Tammy Jo Glick Bert Godding W. Ann Hansbrough Kevin Humiston Christie Jess Bradley Kavanaugh Abe “Quint” Shafer, V
The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, Platte City, beginning at 9:30 a.m., and concluding at approximately 12:15 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.
Terence G. Lord, Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District 1300 Oak Kansas City, MO 64106 (816) 889-3600 Fax (816) 889-3668 E-mail tlord@courts.mo.gov
