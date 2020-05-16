16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Atwell circuit judge vacancy in Kansas City
3 January 2013
16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Atwell circuit judge vacancy in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the 16th circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Charles Atwell in Division 10.
There are 21 applicants for the vacancy. Seven of the applicants are women, and 14 are men. There are three minority applicants and 18 non-minority applicants. 11 applicants work in the private sector, eight work in the public sector, and two work in both private and public sectors. The average age of the applicants is 47 years.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 21 applicants. Their names are:
|
|
|
|
###
Terence G. Lord, Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District Phone (816) 889-3600 Fax (816) 889-3668 E-mail tlord@courts.mo.gov
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.