16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Atwell circuit judge vacancy in Kansas City

3 January 2013

KANSAS CITY - Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the 16th circuit judicial commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Charles Atwell in Division 10.

There are 21 applicants for the vacancy. Seven of the applicants are women, and 14 are men. There are three minority applicants and 18 non-minority applicants. 11 applicants work in the private sector, eight work in the public sector, and two work in both private and public sectors. The average age of the applicants is 47 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 21 applicants.  Their names are:

    Nimrod Thomas Chapel, Jr.
    Cynthia Marie Dodge Arimeta Renae DuPree
    Kendall Robert (Ken) Garter
    David Aaron Suroff Christopher Bruce Turney Sophie Woodworth
The commission will meet to interview the applicants on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013, in the courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District beginning at 9 a.m., and concluding at approximately 4 p.m. The public may attend and observe the interviews.  Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor.

Terence G. Lord, Clerk of Court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District Phone (816) 889-3600   Fax (816) 889-3668   E-mail tlord@courts.mo.gov    

