19 February 2010

Commission announces nominees to fill Parrish vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –- William Ray Price Jr., chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announced today that the commission has submitted to Gov. Jay Nixon its panel of nominees to fill the third of three vacancies on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. This vacancy exists due to the September 1 resignation of Judge John E. Parrish, who retired after serving nearly 36 years as a judge, including 19 years on the appeals court.

In alphabetical order, the panel consists of Deborah K. Dodge, William W. Francis Jr. and the Honorable Mark A. Powell.

Dodge is shareholder of the Springfield law firm of Hall, Ansley, Rodgers & Sweeney. She was born February 23, 1967. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in communications in May 1989 from Central Methodist College in Fayette, Mo., and her law degree in May 1993 from Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kan. Dodge lives in Springfield.

Francis is a partner with the Springfield law firm of Placzek & Francis. He was born August 2, 1952. He earned his bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in political science in May 1974 from Southwest Missouri State College (now Missouri State University) in Springfield and his law degree in May 1977 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Francis lives in Springfield.

Powell is an associate circuit judge in the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County). He was born May 10, 1960. He earned his bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in psychology in May 1982 from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University) in Springfield and his law degree, with honors, in May 1985 from Drake University Law School in Des Moines. Powell lives in Springfield.

The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. If he should fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.