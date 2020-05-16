24 January 2008

Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announces panel of nominees

ST. LOUIS - The Twenty-Second Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Blunt to fill the vacancy on the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis created by the retirement of Judge Joan M. Burger.

Those nominated by the Commission are:

Commissioner Anne-Marie Clarke - Anne-Marie Clarke is a native of the City of St. Louis. She is a graduate of Rosati-Kain High School. She received a Bachelors of Art degree from Northwest Missouri State College (now University) in Maryville, MO in 1970. She received her J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1973. She has served as Family Court Commissioner for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court since October 1998. She was a Hearing Officer at the City's Juvenile Division from January 1986 until her appointment as Commissioner. She resides in St. Louis City with her husband.

Bryan L. Hettenbach - Bryan Hettenbach has been a lawyer in private practice in St. Louis for 20 years. He currently handles trials and appeals primarily in family and juvenile law cases. After graduation from law school at the University of Missouri - Columbia, he worked as a staff attorney at the Missouri Supreme Court. He is a frequent speaker and author for continuing legal education programs, he has served as an adjunct professor of legal studies and he is a former news editor of Missouri Lawyers Weekly, a legal publication distributed statewide. He is a member of the Lawyers Association of St. Louis and the Metropolitan Bar Association of St. Louis.

Hon. Michael K. Mullen - Michael K. Mullen was appointed as an Associate Circuit Judge in May 2001. Before being appointed to the bench, he was engaged in the private practice of law as a sole practitioner and as a partner in the law firm of Mullen and Fernandez. He was an Assistant Circuit Attorney from 1990 to 1995. He has clerked at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and has been an adjunct professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He is married to Joan Heilweck Mullen and they have four children.

The Commission believes that these candidates chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals possess those qualities of compassion, intellect and high moral purpose essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. Each of these people have that trial experience and sense of fairness that the Commission knows is required to administer justice to the people of the City of St. Louis and the State of Missouri and proudly presents these names to Governor Blunt for his ultimate decision. The Commission is confident that all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals Patricia L. Cohen, June Bosley Dabney-Gray, Stephen Doss, Thomas Schwartz and Mary Anne Sedey.

For interview requests or questions about the panel, please contact Laura Roy, clerk of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at (314) 539-4300.