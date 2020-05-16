28 January 2008

21st Circuit Judicial Commission seeks applicants for St. Louis County associate circuit judge vacancy

ST. LOUIS -- The 21st Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for the position of associate circuit judge. The vacancy is created by the retirement of Judge Barbara Ann Crancer, effective April 1, 2008.

The commission actively seeks out and encourages qualified individuals, including women and minorities, to apply for judicial office. By law, associate circuit judges must be at least 30 years of age, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a qualified voter of Missouri and a resident of St. Louis County for at least one year.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis.

Applications also are available by clicking here: Crancer vacancy - St. Louis County.

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 25, 2008, to be considered by the commission. Applicants should contact each commissioner for an interview.

The commission will meet March 27, 2008, to select three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy to be submitted to Gov. Matt Blunt, who will have 60 days to appoint one of them.

The members of the 21st Judicial Circuit Commission are: Chief Judge Patricia L. Cohen, Debbie Champion, Patrick Dudley, Gerard Noce and Laurie Westfall.