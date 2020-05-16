21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Ross circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

21 December 2011

ST. LOUIS -- The Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for a circuit judge vacancy created by the resignation of Judge John A. Ross.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office at the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications are also available online here:

Application: in Microsoft Word in Adobe PDF Instructions: in Microsoft Word in Adobe PDF

Applications must be received by each commissioner no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 27, 2012. Those applicants who submitted applications for a circuit judge vacancy within the past nine months need not resubmit an application to be considered for this vacancy but should notify commission members by sending a letter indicating their wish to be considered. In accordance with Rules 10.28 and 10.29, public interviews will be held Feb. 23 and 24, 2012, at the St. Louis County Courthouse.

The commission will meet to select the nominees to be submitted to the governor of Missouri in St. Louis County following the public interviews.

The members of the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Commission are: Judge Kurt S. Odenwald, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District; Richard Wuestling IV; Matthew J. Rossiter; Robert Patrick Dudley; and Rev. Anthony Witherspoon.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300