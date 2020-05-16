23 June 2005

Media Advisory: Interviews with Chief Justice-elect Michael A. Wolff

Chief Justice-elect Michael A. Wolff will be available to speak with the media about his upcoming tenure as chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2005. Judge Wolff will succeed Judge Ronnie L. White as chief justice the next day. This group interview with Chief Justice-elect Wolff will be held in the Division I courtroom of the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street, Jefferson City, Missouri.

If you plan to participate in the group interview, please contact Beth Riggert, communications counsel, by e-mail at beth.riggert@courts.mo.gov or by telephone at (573) 751-3676 no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.