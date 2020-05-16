16th circuit commission announces nominees for Messina circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

20 January 2015

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has interviewed 19 applicants and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 12 of the Jackson County Circuit Court, created by the retirement of Judge Edith L. Messina. The nominees are Marilyn B. Keller (received five votes in support), Susan Elizabeth Long (received five votes in support), and Jennifer Marie Phillips (received five votes in support).

Marilyn B. Keller – Ms. Keller is a litigation attorney in private practice with the law firm Wyrsch Hobbs & Mirakian.

Susan Elizabeth Long – Ms. Long is family court commissioner in Jackson County.

Jennifer Marie Phillips – Ms. Phillips is a chief trial assistant in the Jackson County prosecutor’s office.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Jeremiah W “Jay” Nixon, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 12.

The commission is chaired by Judge Alok Ahuja, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Scott Bethune and Teresa Woody and lay members William C. Gautreau and Rev. Eric Williams.

Contact: Terence G. Lord, clerk Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600

NOTE: The governor on February 10, 2015, appointed Jennifer Phillips to fill this circuit judge vacancy.