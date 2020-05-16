Montana Department of Justice Announces New Missing Persons Specialist">

The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) announced today Brian Frost has been hired as its new Missing Persons Specialist. This position works closely with local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement and families on missing person cases, and was created by the 2019 Legislature as part of Hanna’s Act (House Bill 21).

“Brian has excellent communication skills, an outstanding work ethic, and strong relationships with law enforcement agencies all across the state,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “Brian is a genuinely caring, compassionate person who wants to support Montana families searching for missing loved ones. On behalf of the DOJ family, we welcome him into his new role,” Fox added.

Frost has worked for the Montana Department of Justice for more than ten years, starting in the Montana Highway Patrol’s Communications Center. Since 2017, Frost has been a training officer for Montana’s Criminal Justice Information Network (CJIN) in DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Frost is an expert on CJIN, the FBI’s NCIC Missing Person File, and Montana’s missing persons website.

Frost is FEMA Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) certified and experienced in using CodeRED to launch AMBER Alerts and Missing Endangered Person Advisories. He has completed the FBI’s Child Abduction Response Team training as well as cultural competency training. Last year, Frost taught at DOJ’s Missing Persons Training Summits, presented at a Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meeting, attended missing persons community meetings, and testified on related issues at the 2019 Montana Legislature. Frost worked closely with former Missing Persons Specialist, Misty LaPlant, providing missing persons training to over 1,000 attendees statewide last year.

To contact Frost, email [email protected] or call (406) 444-3352. For after-hour emergencies, call (406) 444-2800.