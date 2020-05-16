Attorney General Fox, Office of Consumer Protection Hosting Tele-Town Hall Tuesday">

Attorney General Tim Fox and his Office of Consumer Protection warn Montanans to watch for increased risk of scams, frauds, and cyber crime in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox and his consumer protection team will hold a tele-town hall tomorrow, April 28th, from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm to help get the word out to Montanans.

“Every day, scammers are looking to profit from the public’s vulnerability and fear surrounding the coronavirus pandemic,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “It’s important in these uncertain and rapidly changing times that Montanans know the red flags to look for, and that help is available for consumers who need it,” Fox added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Montanans should be aware of:

• Economic Impact Payment check scams • Cyber crime vulnerabilities as the public teleworks and attends school on-line • Availability of mortgage relief (forbearance) for struggling borrowers • COVID-19 scams, including fake cures and fraudulent charities • Phishing emails from entities posing as government or other sector officials

Fox encourages Montanans to be especially vigilant in the coming weeks, and report scams or fraud immediately to local law enforcement or his Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) at the Montana Department of Justice. In addition to OCP, Montanans can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline to be referred to the agency with jurisdiction over the issue being reported. OCP can be reached by calling (800) 481-6896 or (406) 444-4500, or emailing [email protected].

Anyone can listen to the tele-townhall here: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=19471

[video.teleforumonline.com]