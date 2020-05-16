Fox Statement on Court Declining Online Signature Gathering for Marijuana Ballot Measures">

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox issued the following statement after a District Court declined to allow online signature gathering for two marijuana legalization ballot measures:

“The District Court’s order is a victory for the rule of law and Montana’s constitution. I am pleased with the ruling because the court’s job is to interpret laws, not to write them or suspend them.”

Recently the group “New Approach Montana” sued the state of Montana to suspend signature gathering laws for two marijuana legalization ballot measures. The Attorney General’s Office defended state laws in court and prevailed.

The ruling is available online here.