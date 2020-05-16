Attorney General Fox Asks Congress to Investigate China’s Role in Pandemic">

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox has joined an 18-state effort calling on Congress to investigate the communist Chinese government’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter sent Friday to the leadership of the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other House and Senate leaders, Fox asked for a Congressional investigation.

Attorneys general, as chief legal officers of their respective states, want to hold China accountable for its actions. “Congressional hearings are critical to our nation’s understanding of the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by the communist Chinese government to deceive the international community,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment. In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months,” Fox added.

The current U.S. death toll from COVID-19 stands at more than 80,000, and the pandemic’s economic devastation has caused the unemployment rate to skyrocket from 3.5 percent in February to its current rate of 14.7 percent. The Chinese government’s mishandling and deliberate deception has caused death and hardship for millions of Americans.

In addition to Montana, the following states’ attorneys general signed onto the letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.

You can read the letter to Congress here.