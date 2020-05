The Minnesota side of the Bong Bridge ramp will be reduced to one lane traffic westbound beginning Monday, May 6.

Westbound Highway 2 on the Bong Bridge ramp will be reduced to one lane from the northbound ramp of I-35 to the southbound I-35 exit ramp for a bridge painting project. All lanes will be open again by end of day Friday, May 10.

Watch for signage along the highway for lane closures, and for real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

