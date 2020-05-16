I-90 traffic switch, detour planned for paving project between Albert Lea and Petran (May 2, 2019)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Westbound traffic on Interstate 90 between Highway 13 in Albert Lea and Freeborn Co. Rd. 46 near Petran will be moved into the eastbound lanes on Monday, May 6, and Freeborn 46 traffic will be detoured Tuesday-Thursday, May 7-9 for the removal of the westbound bridge deck, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The traffic switch is expected to last through the summer. Traffic will travel in both directions in the eastbound lanes with vehicles using single lanes for each direction.

A number of westbound ramp closures will also be in effect beginning on May 6. Detours will be signed.

The Freeborn 46 westbound I-90 entrance ramp is closed. Motorists can use the Freeborn Co. Rd. 26 westbound I-90 entrance ramp during the bridge deck removal next week.

Westbound I-90 exits to Interstate 35 are closed. Motorist can detour by continuing west to exit at Freeborn Co. Rd. 22 and return eastbound I-90 to take ramps to I-35.

I-35 exits to westbound I-90 are closed. Motorists can take I-90 east to Freeborn 26 exit and then return to I-90 westbound.

Highway 13 westbound I-90 exit is closed. Motorists can use the Freeborn 22 exit, travel north to Freeborn Co. Rd. 14 west to Highway 13.

Other ramps along I-90 will be closed at later stages of the project. MnDOT will announce those changes in advance. Ulland Brothers Inc., a MnDOT contractor, is paving a 12-mile stretch of the westbound lanes with concrete in a process called a concrete overlay. The $17.2 million concrete paving project includes the replacement of the westbound bridge deck over Freeborn 46. Construction is expected to be complete Sept. 1.

To learn more about this project and sign up for email updates, go to mndot.gov/d6/projects/i90-concreteoverlay. You can also get updates on MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining our Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###