Hwy 57 bridge replacements, detour begin north of Mantorville, Berne (May 2, 2019)

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Highway 57 motorists north of Mantorville near Berne will encounter a detour as construction crews begin replacing three bridges, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Icon Constructors of Mabel, Minn., a MnDOT contractor, are replacing three bridges along Highway 57 between Mantorville and Wanamingo. The bridges are over the North Branch Middle Fork Zumbro River, Middle Fork Zumbro River and Milliken Creek.

Highway 57 is closed to through traffic and detoured to Highway 56 via Goodhue County Road 11 north of construction and Dodge County Road 16 south of construction. Detour signs will be placed for accessing Berne from Highway 56 via Dodge County Road 24. The project is expected to be finished Oct. 25.

To learn more about the project and sign up for email updates, go to the MnDOT project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy57-bridge-replacements.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

###