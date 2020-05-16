Hwy 16 paving project, detour begins May 6 at Spring Valley (May 2, 2019)

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. – Highway 16 motorists will be detoured at Spring Valley to Highway 63 beginning May 6 as part of a paving and culvert replacement project this summer from Dexter to Spring Valley, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Rochester Sand and Gravel, a MnDOT contractor, is scheduled to repave approximately 15 miles of Highway 16 from Spring Valley to Grand Meadow to Dexter. The project should be complete by mid-October.

Two separate detours are planned. One will be in place and work will be completed on that section before the second detour is started. The first detour will begin Monday, May 6:

Detour 1 (Four weeks) Highway 16 in Spring Valley to Fillmore County Road 8 to Highway 63 to Highway 16.



Detour 2 (Two months) Highway 16 at Dexter to Mower County Road 7 to Mower County Road 2 to Highway 63

Detours will be in effect during two stages of the project to allow for culvert replacements. Local traffic will be able to reach businesses and residences via side roads to Highway 16. Motorists will encounter single-lane traffic and brief closures of intersections later during the paving operation.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy16-resurfacing. To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

