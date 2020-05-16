Hwy 61 paving project from Kellogg to Lake City begins May 6 (May 2, 2019)

WABASHA, Minn. – Highway 61 motorists will encounter construction between Kellogg and Lake City beginning May 6 as part of a paving and culvert replacement project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Rochester Sand and Gravel, a MnDOT contractor, will be resurfacing Highway 61 between Kellogg and Lake City from May 6 to Oct. 25.

MnDOT is scheduled to repave approximately 20 miles of Highway 61 between Kellogg and north of Lake City, but not in Lake City.

Crews will also replace several culverts along highways, and reduced conflict intersections (RCIs) will be constructed on Highway 61 at the intersections of Highway 60, Shields Avenue, and County 30/Bruegger Valley Road near Wabasha. To learn more about RCIs go to MnDOT’s website at mndot.gov/roadwork/rci.

Motorists will encounter detours during culvert replacement work in July and lane restrictions during paving and additional project work. Highway 61 traffic will be detoured for approximately one month between Wabasha and Lake City on Wabasha County roads 4 and 10 in order to complete culvert replacements. The detour is scheduled from July 8 – Aug. 9.

Lane closures for the RCIs will occur at the intersections of Hwy 60, Shields Ave, and County 30 (Bruegger Valley Rd) during the work through Wabasha. Eventually side street traffic will not be able to cross all four lanes at these locations.

