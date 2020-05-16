Hwy 52 paving project from Marion to Chatfield with detour begins May 6 (May 2, 2019)

CHATFIELD, Minn. – Highway 52 motorists will encounter a detour beginning on Monday, May 6 at Chatfield as the paving and culvert replacement project begins, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Rochester Sand & Gravel, a MnDOT contractor, will be repaving, replacing culverts and making improvements along Highway 52 from Marion through Chatfield beginning May 6.

There will be detours at Chatfield for two stages of the project while culverts are replaced along the road. Both detours will reroute traffic off of Highway 52 between Chatfield and Marion.

On May 6, traffic will be detoured at Chatfield onto Olmsted County Road 10 to I-90. A centerline pipe is being replaced north of Olmsted Co. Rd 136. It is expected to take about 10 days before traffic resumes on Hwy 52 when the detour is lifted.

A new detour will begin on June 3. Traffic will be detoured until Aug. 6 to replace the three box culverts between Olmsted Co. Rd 16 and Olmsted Co. Rd 7 North. Traffic will detoured from Hwy 52 to Olmsted Co. Rd 7 to I-90. Remaining work will be done under traffic. Work in the Chatfield city limits does not require a traffic detour.

In Chatfield, crews will make sidewalk and pedestrian ramp accessibility improvements and replace traffic signals. Construction work downtown should be completed in late July before Chatfield’s Western Days community celebration.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy52-marion-chatfield. To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###