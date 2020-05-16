There were 8,266 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,642 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 61 to Interstate 90 paving project in Winona County begins May 6 (May 2, 2019)

HOMER, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 61 will encounter construction activity beginning May 6 as a paving project from Homer to Interstate 90 starts, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Dunn Blacktop Company, a MnDOT contractor, is scheduled to repave Highway 61 between Homer and I-90 with blacktop beginning on May 6. Homer is approximately 3 miles south of Winona. Crews will also repave the frontage roads, repair culverts and replace guardrail. Motorists will encounter single-lane traffic and brief closures of intersections during the paving operation. The project is expected to be complete on Sept. 27.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy61-resurfacing-winona-county. To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.