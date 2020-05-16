Hwy 61 to Interstate 90 paving project in Winona County begins May 6 (May 2, 2019)

HOMER, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 61 will encounter construction activity beginning May 6 as a paving project from Homer to Interstate 90 starts, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Dunn Blacktop Company, a MnDOT contractor, is scheduled to repave Highway 61 between Homer and I-90 with blacktop beginning on May 6. Homer is approximately 3 miles south of Winona. Crews will also repave the frontage roads, repair culverts and replace guardrail. Motorists will encounter single-lane traffic and brief closures of intersections during the paving operation. The project is expected to be complete on Sept. 27.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy61-resurfacing-winona-county. To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###