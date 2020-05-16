Hwy 99 construction begins with detour from Hwy 13 to Hwy 21 on May 20 (May 3, 2019)

Construction open house set for June 3 in Cleveland

MANKATO, Minn. – Two sections of Highway 99 in LeSueur and Rice Counties will be under construction beginning Monday, May 20 for resurfacing, drainage and safety improvements.

Highway 99 from Highway 13 to Highway 21 in Rice County will be detoured to Highway 13 and Highway 21 on Monday, May 20 as crews begin replacing culverts. The detour will remain in place until project completion in October.

Highway 99 from St. Peter to Le Center will have intermittent lane and shoulder closures starting on May 20 as crews prepare for road construction.

A construction open house for both sections of Highway 99 is set for Monday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cleveland City Hall, 205 4th Street, Cleveland. The public is encouraged to stop by with their questions. MnDOT and the contractor will be available to address concerns.

Crews will begin replacing the box culvert at Cherry Creek in Cleveland on June 17, after Cherry Creek Days. The detour for work in Cleveland includes Broadway and 6th Street.

The Highway 99 project from St. Peter to Le Center includes new turn lanes, box culvert replacement in Cleveland, replacing guardrail, adding lighting and improving drainage as well as some sidewalk work. The Highway 99 project east of Highway 13 to Highway 21 includes resurfacing 8 miles, adding turn lanes and intersection lighting at Rice County Road 3, improving the park and ride lot, and replacing culverts.

More detailed information and detour maps for both sections can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy99.

Mathiowetz Construction Company of Sleepy Eye was awarded the project with a bid of $8,235,082.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org

