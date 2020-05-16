Lane closures and detour begin next week on Highway 119 near Appleton (May 3, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Starting Monday, May 6, motorists traveling on Highway 119 will encounter alternating lane closures and detours, as crews begin a resurfacing project from Highway 12 to Highway 40. The project excludes the portion of Highway 119 that’s in the city of Appleton.

Crews will start south of Appleton. Highway 119 will be closed from Lac Qui Parle County Road 34 to Highway 40 and traffic will be detoured to County Roads 34, 19 and 26. That detour will remain in place for approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Local access will be maintained during construction, but thru-traffic must use the detour route.

After the first detour is lifted, crews will move to the north end of the project, and Highway 119 will close between Highway 12 to Highway 59/7. Traffic will be detoured to Highways 12 and 59 through early June.

Anderson Brothers, of Brainerd, is the prime contractor for the $4.4 million project. For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy119.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

