Highway 23 reduced conflict intersection project in Marshall starts May 6 (May 3, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The reduced conflict intersection project on Highway 23 in Marshall is scheduled to begin Monday, May 6, 2019, weather dependent.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is constructing a reduced conflict intersection (RCI), also referred to as a J-turn, at Highway 23 and Lyon County Road 7. This type of intersection decreases fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes (also known as T-bones) on four-lane divided highways because drivers only have to be concerned with one direction of traffic on the highway at a time. This will be the third reduced conflict intersection in Marshall. The first RCI was installed at Highway 23 and Saratoga Street in 2015. In 2018, the second RCI was installed at Highway 23 and Lyon Street.

Highway 23 will not have a detour. Work will be done using alternating lane closures. A portion of Lyon County Road 7 will be closed and a detour will be in place during construction. A map of the detour is attached and can also be found on the website project link below.

Benefits of the project include enhanced safety. The project is estimated to cost $2.1 million and to be complete by the end of July 2019. Midwest Contracting, LLC, is the contractor on the project.

Permanent striping and erosion control to complete the 2018 RCI project at Highway 23 and Lyon Street also begins May 6, 2019. Motorists may encounter lane closures as work progresses.

More information on both projects can be found at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy23marshall.

MnDOT asks motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving through work zones. Remember, orange cones, no phones. Motorists who speed through a work zone or who disobey work zone flaggers face a $300 fine.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###