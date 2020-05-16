Hwy 135 construction detour begins Monday, May 13 (May 3, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. – Highway 135 from Virginia to Gilbert will be closed for road construction beginning Monday, May 13.

Highway 135 from the intersection of Highway 53 in Virginia to the Highway 37 intersection in Gilbert will be closed until May 24, weather permitting. A detour is planned utilizing Highway 37 from Gilbert to Highway 53 in Eveleth.

The detour is to facilitate a culvert replacement and grading work to add turn lanes on that section of the highway. Roadway milling and paving operations will happen later in the summer for the driving lanes.

Also along Highway 135 beginning May 13, additional shoulder closures will be in effect from Gilbert to Biwabik for bridge rehabilitation work. Starting mid-June traffic will be reduced to one lane traffic utilizing a signal system at each bridge until August.

The entire Highway 135 project is estimated to be completed by the end of September. Please see the attached map for detour route.

For more information on the project, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy135.

Watch for signage along the highways for upcoming closures and detours. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

