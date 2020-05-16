Districtwide striping operations begin today in Southwest Minnesota (May 6, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is upgrading roadway striping to wet reflective markings on several highways throughout Southwest Minnesota District 8, which includes Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties.

Striping operations begin May 6, 2019, on Highway 22, south of Litchfield. All striping operations throughout the district are scheduled to be complete June 28, 2019, weather dependent. Special equipment will create a groove in the pavement and be followed by striping equipment which installs ground-in paint with wet reflective properties.

Benefits of the project include enhanced safety. The project is estimated to cost $750,000. Century Fence is the contractor on the project.

Striping is a moving operation and should have little impact on traffic, however, motorists may encounter short delays. MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in project areas for their safety and the safety of workers.

