MnDOT installing delineator posts to improve safety on four-lane highways (May 6, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — Motorists should be alert beginning Monday, May 20 for construction crews installing delineator posts that are part of a safety improvement project in south central Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A MnDOT contractor is installing nearly 6,000 delineator posts in south central Minnesota along all unlighted, four-lane rural highways. The posts are installed about 1/10th of a mile apart. The statewide project is designed to aid traveler safety, especially during night and adverse weather conditions when pavement markings may be hard to see.

In south central Minnesota, the work will begin May 20 on Interstate 90. Portions of other highways scheduled for the work during the summer long project will be Hwy 14, Hwy 60 and Hwy 169. Motorists should be alert for work crews and lane closures during the work. Motorists should slow down and move over when encountering workers.

The delineator post project is aimed at providing visual separation between the road and the surrounding land through the use of a diamond-shaped reflector at the top of each post. The statewide project began in the fall of 2018 and will be completed at the end of this summer.

“This is a low-cost solution that will help motorists stay on the road, especially during times that poor weather makes it difficult to see pavement markings,” said Scott Thompson, MnDOT District 7 Traffic Engineer.

